Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ FUZE Talent Show wins award

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria, has proudly announced receipt of the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award for Excellence and Innovation in the Communication and Engagement category at the WorldPensionSummit.

The recognition was for the 2022 FUZE Festival organised by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers in its attempt to engage Nigerian youths through its talent show and festival.

The award ceremony took place recently at the renowned Louwman Museum in The Hague, The Netherlands, as part of the Pensions & Investments WorldPensionSummit 2023.

The event served as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and innovators to convene, exchange knowledge, and recognise exceptional achievements in the global pension industry.

The WorldPensionSummit Judges’ Choice Award highlights and celebrates outstanding initiatives and proven solutions in pension. An external expert jury meticulously evaluated all nominations in the various categories and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers was shortlisted as a nominated finalist in three categories – Pension Fund Design and Reform; Investments; and Communication and Engagement. The company was recognised alongside 32 other finalists and 10 winners from 17 countries.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers won the Award for Excellence and Innovation in the Communication and Engagement category.

According to the judges, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ FUZE is bold and personal in the way it reaches out to new generations. It is well set up and prepared, it involves the relevant stakeholders and is an example of out-of-the-box thinking in the pension and financial sector. This award recognises Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the pension industry.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan said; “We are honoured to receive the Judges’ Choice Award for Excellence and Innovation in Communication and Engagement. This achievement underscores our continuous dedication to employing cutting-edge strategies and technologies to enhance the perception of pension and the financial industry in Nigeria and globally.

“We will continue to champion initiatives that foster positive youth engagement, provide our valued pension contributors with seamless experiences, and empower them to make informed decisions for a financially secure future.”

Olumide sincerely thanked the judges, organisers, and participants at the Pensions & Investments WorldPensionSummit 2023; the exceptional staff of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; as well as clients, stakeholders, and Nigerian youths for their passion and dedication to excellence.

Olumide further remarked that FUZE 2023 will be even bigger and better. He said “We are taking things a notch higher this year as the 2023 edition features a two-week boot camp period with 28 finalists competing, honing their skills and engaging with industry experts to aid their overall development. As with 2022, the finals will hold in December and winners will be unveiled at the FUZE Festival which will also feature a vibrant marketplace and live concert.”

The Chief Executive invited the general public to engage with the FUZE Festival on digital and social media platforms; inviting them to download the Stanbic IBTC Events App so they can register to attend the FUZE Festival scheduled to hold 23 December 2023.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is the largest PFA in Nigeria in terms of assets under management and enjoys a customer base of over two (2) million customers as at Q2 2023. To learn more about this award and FUZE, visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com