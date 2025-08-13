Stanbic IBTC, NEM, Zenith, STI, Ecobank, KBL for Business Journal Fintech Roundtable 2025



As the countdown begins for the 2nd Business Journal Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2025 coming up on Friday, August 29, 2025 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos, corporate titans have continued to support the event in terms of corporate sponsorship.

The Roundtable, themed ‘Fintech & Financial Inclusion: The Opportunities & Challenges for Nigeria’ would be Chaired by Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) while Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Chief Consultant/CEO, Biodun Adedipe & Associates will deliver the Keynote paper.

The corporate partners already supporting the Roundtable include Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Ecobank Nigeria. Others are KBL Insurance Limited and Tielle Travel App.

Commenting, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, Prince Cookey said:

“The corporate support from these corporate titans across sectors is a testament to the importance of the Fintech revolution in the Nigerian financial services sector. It is also a recognition that financial inclusion is critical for citizen empowerment in the Nigerian economy. In essence, the development represents strong corporate endorsement of the event.”

Cookey confirmed that discussions are still on-going for more corporate partners to join the list before the day of the event.



The 2nd Business Journal Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2025 will build on the great success of the First Roundtable which took place at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja (Lagos) on April 26, 2024.

The Roundtable presents a unique convergence of regulators, top executives and stakeholder groups from the banking, capital market, fintech, telecom, insurance, media community and the general public.

It will naturally explore the convergence of banking, telecom and insurance in terms of financial inclusion, evaluate the opportunities and challenges of fintechs and financial inclusion in Nigeria and to project the future of the two financial concepts going forward.

Post Views: 1