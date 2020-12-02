Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has leveraged technology in organising the 2020 edition of Together4ALimb, the flagship Corporate Social Investment initiative of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

The event held virtually in compliance with the social distancing guidelines provided by the Government, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Together4ALimb was introduced to create awareness about the plight of children living with limb loss.

The financial institution organises a series of activities, culminating in a walk by the employees of the institution, members of the beneficiaries’ family and other well-wishers.

Through this initiative, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has given hope to selected underprivileged children who have lost their limbs, by providing them with prosthetics.

The institution created a Web Application to encourage interested individuals to take part in a virtual walk, thereby generating awareness about the challenges that limbless people must endure.

The #Together4ALimb Web Application engendered participation from the public, while reaching a wider audience.

Interested individuals logged onto the #Together4ALimb App to take and record their walks.

The goal was to hit a 36km milestone in six days.

Individuals could pause and pick up from where they stopped to continue the walk.

Overall, 505 people registered for the #Together4ALimb walk.

A total of 2,356km was covered by the participants over a combined period of 440 hours, spread across 784 sessions.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, while commenting on the success of this year’s event, thanked participants for their time and effort.

Sogunle said: “Our commitment to all aspects of our flagship initiative, including the yearly charity walk to raise awareness, remains as strong as ever because as an institution, we are resolute in our determination to help limbless children live a normal life while pursuing their beautiful dreams.”

This year, Stanbic IBTC fitted 10 children with prosthetic limbs and awarded educational trusts worth N1.5 million to each beneficiary, to enable them pursue their dreams of acquiring quality education.

This year’s beneficiaries were Covenant Sunday Okon, Anabel Ayuba, Nasirdeen Rabi’u, Emmanuella Offor, Chidinma Blessing Udeh and Hamza Ahmed Rufai.

Others were, Yakubu Haruna Yakubu, Qoyyumat Oluwadarasimi Okesanjo, David Ahmed Aliyu and Aisha Gidare.

Since the initiative commenced in 2015, Stanbic IBTC has provided prosthetics and Education Trust worth over N250 million for 40 children.

The prosthetics are replaced annually until the beneficiaries turn 18 years old.