Stanbic IBTC Insurance launches comprehensive funeral expenses cover

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has unveiled its latest insurance product: the Sunset Benefit Plan to help customers celebrate a life well spent and provide comprehensive funeral expenses coverage and financial security during bereavement or loss of their loved ones.

This innovative insurance solution will transform the industry and bring peace of mind to policyholders and their families.

Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited expressed his excitement about the Sunset Benefit Plan, emphasising its importance in financial planning.

Orimolade stated: “Having a comprehensive funeral expenses cover is a crucial part of financial planning as it ensures that you are not caught unprepared when the unexpected happens.

“With The Sunset Benefit Plan, we are thrilled to introduce an insurance product that eases the burden of funeral expenses with the passing of a loved one.

“With this plan’s flexibility and customisation options, individuals can tailor their coverage to match their unique financial situations.”

The Sunset Benefit Plan offers a wide range of benefits, making it a comprehensive solution for funeral costs.

It covers policyholders and their loved ones, including spouses and parents or parents-in-law, with a next birthday age of up to 75 years at entry into the policy.

The loved ones can be added through extra premium payments, allowing for a personalised experience.

Premium for the Sunset Benefit can be paid within a five-year period or paid till the age of 70 for policyholders who take up the policy after age 65.

Titi Ogungbesan, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, highlighted the various additional benefits for policyholders.

These additional benefits include cover for interment, grocery, catering, childcare and a cash back benefit applicable to payment plans up to age 70.

This cash back feature allows policyholders to receive a refund equivalent to 12 months premiums every five years, provided premiums are up-to-date and no claims have been made on the policy.

The plan allows for payment of the benefit on the death of loved ones who are covered under the plan.

The policyholder will choose the benefit payable upon the occurrence of death.

The plan also allows for waiver of premium where the policy holder passes on before the other beneficiaries.

This applies if the premium has been paid consistently for 12 months before death.

The benefit in this situation will also be paid on the lives of the loved ones.

This comprehensive funeral cover perfectly aligns with Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s mission of empowering individuals to secure their future with creative risk management solutions that enable clients to create, protect, and preserve wealth.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited is a leading insurance provider in Nigeria, offering innovative and comprehensive insurance products to secure individuals’ financial futures.

Also Read:

As a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, the company is committed to providing top-notch insurance solutions and empowering clients to achieve their life goals.

The Sunset Benefit Plan is now available for interested individuals seeking financial security and peace of mind during life’s most challenging moments.

With Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s trusted track record in financial services and prompt claims management, policyholders can be confident that they are fully covered.