Stanbic IBTC customers lament over poor app services

Some customers of Stanbic IBTC bank in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have decried the epileptic services of the bank’s mobile Application.

Some of the customers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria and on X, said the epileptic services had made them lose money.

Destiny Irabor (pseudonym) said that in spite of the numerous electronic mails (email) he had received from the bank on the restoration of the bank app, he had yet to access his own.

Irabor described the situation as frustrating and discouraging.

He said: “Since the past three weeks now, I have not been able to log into my Stanbic IBTC bank app.

“I went to the bank to see if they could rectify this, but I met an intimidating crowd of people complaining about the same thing.

“I couldn’t wait because I left a lot of my schedule at work to go to the bank.

“I left the bank believing that they will work on it, but up till now, it is still the same thing.

“I have resorted to using USSD and it is time consuming and tasking.”

Lydia Afolayan appealed to the bank to make conscious efforts aimed at improving their online services.

Afolayan, also a business owner, said the epileptic services of the bank app had caused her to lose some money from her business.

She said: “One of my customers bought an item from my shop.

“He said that he transferred the money to my account.

“I tried to open my bank app to check if the money was there because I didn’t receive an alert, but the app did not open.

“I tried a couple of times, but because the man was in a hurry, I allowed him to go believing that he would not cheat me.

“Up till now, I have not received the money.”

Afolayan appealed to the bank to employ the services of professionals to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Izuchukwu Onunkwo said on X that the bank’s app was not fully functioning as claimed by the bank.

Onunkwo called on the bank to rectify the issue to enable customers to have seamless transactions.

He appealed to the bank to also look into its customer care services.

Another customer: @Emmaolins, on X said: “Stanbic IBTC App is analogue not digital like other banks in Nigeria.”

Another customer on X: Lemon, said the app’s epileptic situation had left her without cash for three days.

Lemon said: “After stressing me up and making me stay without money for three days!!! I can’t believe I left all the banks for you.”

Reacting to the situation, Stanbic IBTC on X informed its customers it had successfully restored full service on the bank’s Mobile App.

In a note with title: “Mobile App Service and Transaction Limit Restoration,” the bank said that customers could now access all features and conduct transactions seamlessly.

It said: “We have also resolved all transaction limit issues on our mobile App and you can now make transactions without any restrictions.

“We understand that the temporary service disruption and transaction limit restriction may have caused inconvenience and for that, we truly apologise.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

“We are committed to providing you with the best possible experience and we value your loyalty and trust in our services.”

Post Views: 2