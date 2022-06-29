Stanbic IBTC boosts customer experience with digital loans solutions

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has promised to boost customer experience through its digital loans, saying this is part of the company’s efforts to assist Nigerians with gaining access to affordable funding for personal and business use.

The non-collateralised loans, according to a statement by the Bank consisting of Stanbic IBTC Unsecured Personal Loan, Top-Ups, Smart Loan, EZ Cash, and Device Financing, would help customers access loans ranging from N20,000 to N20 million. All the loans can be accessed from any location 24/7 without having to visit the branch and without paperwork as they are all digitised end-to-end.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, while speaking on digital loans noted that the solutions were geared towards addressing the challenges facing individuals in accessing finance.

“The Stanbic IBTC Digital Loans, which are available via our Super App, our website, our *909# USSD service and Internet Banking, help alleviate some of the challenges individuals experience in meeting urgent financial needs. The loans are available to both new and existing customers of Stanbic IBTC and are geared towards helping customers meet their financial obligations at any time, no matter the urgency.”

According to the Chief Executive, “Customers, through the Stanbic IBTC Device Financing solution, can acquire new mobile devices from MTN partner stores and enjoy additional benefits such as 4GB data, 100 minutes talk time monthly and insurance against loss and screen damage.”

Through the Stanbic IBTC Smart Loan solution, customers of the bank who also have mutual fund investments with Stanbic IBTC Asset Management can access up to N20 million instant loan to finance personal and business projects while their investments continue to earn them returns.

With the upgraded Stanbic IBTC Unsecured Personal Loan, salary earners, the statement added, can apply for a top-up of existing loans through their mobile devices from the comfort of their homes.

Similarly, with Stanbic IBTC EZ Cash, customers can access loans of up to N7.5 million via the bank’s USSD code *909*44#, the My Bank Module of the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App and the Bank’s online banking portal. Customers can access loans quickly and conveniently with up to 48 months of repayment, depending on the loan type.

The Chief Executive reinforced that the bank would continue to design financial solutions that will meet the needs and enhance the financial growth of its esteemed customers.

“With economic empowerment as a core pillar of our corporate social investment initiatives, we remain committed to ensuring not only the growth of our customers but also their business activities,” Adeniyi concluded.