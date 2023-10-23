Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Reward4Saving 3.0 Promo: 70 lucky customers win exciting cash prizes in the maiden draw

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has rewarded 70 customers with cash prizes in the maiden draw of its Reward4Saving 3.0 Promo.

The first draw of this season, which took place at the Stanbic IBTC Head Office in Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw new and existing customers from seven regions win cash prizes of ₦100,000 each for meeting the savings milestone.

Stanbic IBTC Bank aims to maintain this throughout the 12-month promo period, by which time, Stanbic IBTC Bank will reward 840 customers with ₦100,000 during the monthly draws. The Bank also aims to reward seven customers with one million naira each in the quarterly draws and seven customers with two million naira each in the grand finale.

Speaking at the event, Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Middle Market and Youth Segment, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed delight at the turnout and the successful execution of the live draw. Layo remarked, “Reward4Saving has become a cornerstone of our commitment to encourage a savings culture in Nigeria. Based on this year’s theme The Rewards are Back, we are thrilled to see the enthusiasm from our customers and partners for this initiative. With Reward4Saving Season Three, we aim to take the savings experience to a whole new level by offering rewards and benefits to our customers.”

“This journey has been interesting since we started in 2021, and it is commendable that we have seen two seasons turn more Nigerians into millionaires. Our commitment to helping customers reach their financial aspirations is evident in the return of another season of the promo. Our customers’ success is our success, and we are happy to provide them with the tools and support they need to reach their financial goals,” Layo added.

Ikechukwu Ezeigbo, Manager, Customer Value Proposition, Stanbic IBTC Bank, congratulated the winners who emerged after the draw. He urged customers to continue saving as the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo is a nationwide campaign to encourage Nigerians to save at least N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC savings account and maintain it for at least 30 days. Customers who emerge as winners get rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to two million naira.

According to Ikechukwu, “To be a part of the promo, customers can download the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App, dial *909*37#, visit the web portal or any Stanbic IBTC Bank branch or an @ease agent to open an account or @ease wallet and save at least N10,000 for 30 days to qualify for the draw.”