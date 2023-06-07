Stanbic IBTC Bank updates its woman-owned account to include male signatory

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and a leading financial institution in Nigeria, is thrilled to announce that its woman-owned business account, Blue Blossom account, can now be opened by female business owners who have male signatories. This initiative is intended to foster gender equality while bolstering women’s financial empowerment and inclusion.

The Blue Blossom business account caters to the needs of women entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Nigeria. It offers them a remarkable opportunity to open and manage a business account with the added convenience of a designated male signatory. By implementing this unique feature, Stanbic IBTC Bank is taking bold steps to bridge the gender gap and promote equal representation in the business landscape.

The woman-owned account brings an array of exceptional benefits to its holders. One of its standout features is a zero-maintenance fee, providing cost-effective solutions that empower women to nurture their businesses efficiently. The account also includes complimentary online banking services, allowing holders to manage their finances and conduct transactions anytime, anywhere, conveniently.

Recognizing the crucial role of support networks in fostering women-owned businesses, Stanbic IBTC Bank has formed strategic partnerships with various esteemed business development agencies and organizations. Through these alliances, the bank aims to provide women entrepreneurs with valuable resources, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities, propelling their enterprises toward tremendous success.

“We are thrilled to unveil an account that enables women entrepreneurs to take charge of their finances and drive the growth of their businesses,” expressed Olajumoke Bello, Head, Enterprise Banking, at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

According to Olajumoke, “Stanbic IBTC remains resolute in its commitment to promoting financial inclusion and gender equality. The woman-owned account epitomizes our dedication to these values and shows our relentless support for women entrepreneurs.”

By introducing the woman-owned account, Stanbic IBTC Bank reaffirms its ongoing efforts to support women-owned businesses, foster gender equality, and stimulate economic growth across Nigeria. As a frontrunner in the financial sector, the bank is steadfast in its mission to deliver tailored financial solutions that address the unique challenges and aspirations of women entrepreneurs and business owners, ultimately empowering them to realize their full potential and achieve their business goals.

In a rapidly evolving world where inclusivity and equal opportunities are paramount, Stanbic IBTC Bank remains at the forefront, pioneering initiatives that break barriers and create a level playing field for women in business. The woman-owned account is just one of the bank’s innovative initiatives, embodying their unwavering commitment to shaping a future where women entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute significantly to the Nigerian economy.