Stanbic IBTC Bank rewards 70 more customers in Reward4Saving 3.0 draw

Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced 70 more customers as winners of N100,000 each in its Reward4Saving promo March draw.

The promo was launched to encourage Nigerians to save and earn rewards for maintaining a consistent savings habit.

The Reward4Saving 3.0 promo will continue to reward 70 customers who maintain at least N10,000.00 in their savings account for up to 30 days, each month until August 2024.

In addition, seven lucky customers will receive N1 million each in the quarterly draws scheduled to hold in June, while seven more customers will be rewarded with N2 million in the grand finale scheduled to hold in September.

Since the start of the third season of the promo in September 2023, seven draws have been conducted, with 504 customers winning cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1 million.

So far, the Bank has given out a total of N63 million.

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Affluent Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed optimism about the promo, stating: “This marks a significant milestone, as 1,571 customers have been rewarded with up to N255 million since the promo’s inception in 2021.

“We have recorded great testimonies from previous draws and we aspire to keep creating more positive narratives, leaving lasting impressions on our customers and their families.”

New and existing customers who save at least N10,000 in their savings accounts or @ease wallets for 30 days automatically qualify to participate in the promo.

Also Read:

Interested individuals can open a Stanbic IBTC Bank Savings Account through the Bank’s Mobile App, available on the Play Store and App Store, by dialling *909*37#; visiting the Bank’s website: www.stanbicibtcbank.com; or through any of the Stanbic IBTC Bank branches nationwide.

With consistent savings habits, customers can look forward to more rewards and financial security on their journey towards financial freedom.