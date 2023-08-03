Stanbic IBTC Bank launches Enterprise Online 2.0 platform

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has introduced its newly upgraded Enterprise Online 2.0 platform specifically designed to cater to the needs of businesses.

The enhanced platform aims to provide business clients with an effortless and enhanced online banking experience.

The enhanced platform has undergone meticulous design to simplify banking processes and deliver an improved customer experience.

It now offers a range of exciting features and new functionalities that are particularly beneficial to businesses.

The new Enterprise Online 2.0 has been enhanced with self-service options like password reset and unlock capabilities.

These features empower businesses with greater control and flexibility, allowing them to regain access swiftly and independently to their accounts.

By reducing the need for manual intervention, these self-service options enhance overall convenience for corporate customers.

Furthermore, the new platform, which has a new user interface, offers a Progressive App option.

This option gives businesses direct access to the platform.

With the Progressive App option, customers can download the platform’s App to their desktop and access it with the click of a button.

Other key features of the Enterprise Online 2.0 platform include beneficiary addition and deletion, enabling customers to add and delete beneficiaries with ease, quick links and search, as well as instant download of account statements.

The goal of the upgrade is to improve the overall customer experience, drive adoption, and enhance the platform’s usage among enterprise customers by offering additional benefits and introducing customer-friendly features.

Omolara Osunsoko, Head, Partnerships, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed her enthusiasm for the Enterprise Online Platform’s new features and enhanced functionalities.

Osusoko emphasised their potential to empower businesses, streamline operations, and optimise efficiency.

By meeting the evolving needs of corporate customers, the Enterprise Online 2.0 platform offers an enhanced banking experience that drives greater convenience, efficiency, and satisfaction for enterprises.

This enhanced platform perfectly aligns with Stanbic IBTC Bank’s mission to leverage technology and digital innovation for the delivery of superior financial services.

By continuously improving its online banking offerings, the Bank aims to provide business enterprise customers with one-of-a-kind digital solutions that enable them to manage their financial operations seamlessly.