The Accountant General of the Federation, Mallam Ahmad Idris, has assured that his office will support every process that will facilitate the collection of government revenues without hindrance.

Idris spoke when he received in his office the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

He was told by the NIPOST CEO that the mandate to produce adhesive stamps, either as revenue stamps, postage or authentication stamps, resides with the NIPOST.

The Accountant General of the Federation promised to “support every process that ensures revenue of the government is collected unhindered”.

He assured Adewusi that his office will create a synergy for mutual cooperation between government sister agencies.

He also stated that NIPOST’s request for the issuance of a Treasury circular to re-enforce the implementation and compliance of the Stamp Duties Act on physical denotation of stamp would be granted.

The PMG’s visit was to seek the cooperation of office of the Accountant General in respect to the regulation of the Finance Act 2020, which empowers NIPOST as the sole authority to issue stamps for denotation and authentication of document.

Adewusi explained that with the passage of the Stamp Duties Act, NIPOST has created a Stamp Authentication Compliance Department to drive the process of implementation.

The Postmaster General had earlier appreciated the AuGF for the active role he played during the imbroglio between NIPOST and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

He recalled that Mallam Idris has been a reliable partner since his appointment as the Postmaster General.

He congratulated the AGF on his reappointment for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that it is a demonstration of the President’s conviction of the enormous transformation and transparency he has achieved in the nation’s financial account.

The Postmaster General urged the AuGF to issue a Treasury circular to direct all MDAs on the full compliance and implementation of the denotation of the physical stamp on all government transactions.

In the same vein, Adewusi solicited for a partial waiver for NIPOST to operate a Commercial Bank Account to enable it drive its Financial Agency Services, stating that the TSA hinders streamless cash disbursement of its International Money Transfer (Inbound remittance) to beneficiaries.