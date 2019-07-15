Stallion NMN, the Nissan Sales Company, has unveiled ambitious sales offer for cutting-edge Nissan SUV range to enable discerning automobile enthusiasts take advantage of its ongoing bargain sales.

Tagged: “The best time to own a brand new Nissan SUV is now,” the offer is structured in line with the Nissan tagline: “Innovation that Excites.”

The offer promises limitless access to Nissan SUV range, including the Kicks, Qashqai, X-Trail and Patrol, at a starting price of only N7,995,000.

The dealership is also assuring intending buyers of Nissan’s ambitious three-year or 100,000km warranty plus other niceties that could broaden customers’ affections for the Japanese-engineered brand.

Stallion NMN Head of Sales and Marketing, Amit Sharma, who gave this hint in Lagos, said: “Nissan SUV range are great family vehicles packed with full safety features that ensure safe smooth ride – whether you are on the school run or exploring the country.”

Also stressing that the offer is subject to availability, Sharma said Nissan SUVs are uniquely designed for easy drivability and exceptional value for money, yet reassuring on comfortable and spacious interiors that make even the most mundane trips a delight.

He said Nissan has introduced series of technological details in the entire powertrain, chassis systems and platform of its vehicle line-up as well as the SUV range to enhance the lightweight architecture and advanced aerodynamics of Nissan vehicles, which deliver segment-leading efficiency and refinement.

“We believe the Nissan SUV range are drivers’ delight and they surely will lead the market in terms of driving quality, refinement, efficiency and ride handling, and that is why we are introducing this offer to enable more prospective customers switch to Nissan brand of SUV vehicles,” the Stallion NMN sales and marketing helmsman quipped.