Stakeholders want women farmers involved in agric-budgeting

Stakeholders have urged the Bauchi State government to involve farmers, especially women smallholders, in agriculture budgeting processes.

This is contained in a communique signed by Mr Toshin Zubairu from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) issued at the end of a one-day stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting on the 2022 Agriculture Budget on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Participants noted that there is the need to tap the potential of the women farmers.

“Smallholder women farmers have continued to be left behind in the discussion, planning, and implementation of the agricultural budget, despite their huge role in agricultural production.

“There is need to bring more smallholder women farmers to the front of the budget planning discussion at state levels.

“Women need to be brought side by side with their male counterparts in the discussion and planning of the agricultural budget and its implementation.

“The 2022 and subsequent years’ agriculture budget should be gender sensitive and responsive by providing line items for the implementation of the State Gender Policy in Agriculture.

“This addresses specific challenges that affect women farmers different from men as well as avoid lumping up the budget for women farmers and other groups such as youths,” they stressed.

Specifically, participants said for the 2022 and subsequent years, agriculture budgeting and other policy making processes must involve women smallholder farmers.

“Leaders of women farmers and other smallholder farmers, vulnerable groups such as farmers living with disabilities, and CSOs should be invited to every stage of the budget.

“As a matter of principle, the 2022 budget for agriculture and rural development should be in conformity with the State Strategic Development Plan 2021-2025,” they said.

Participants also called for a state investment plan for the agricultural sector that should be a compilation of the State developed agricultural investment plans that contain state crops with comparative advantages.

“Such a plan will highlight the commitment of the states, Public -Private Partnership (PPP) windows and their alignment to the state economic policy and development plans.

“In the light of late budget releases, Ministries and agencies need to itemise their priorities and give a proper timeline that synchronises with farmers and farming seasons,” they said.

The meeting was organised by Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative, ActionAid Nigeria, State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.