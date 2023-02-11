Stakeholders urge Yobe government to upgrade Councils’ information unit

Stakeholders in the information sector have urged Yobe state government to upgrade local councils’ information unit to department to enhance its operations.

The call is contained in an eight-point communiqué signed by Ali Abdullahi-Shishiwaji and Babagana Ahmadu, at the end of a two-day workshop for Yobe Local Government Information Officers, Saturday in Bauchi.

The communiqué advocated for restructuring and upgrade of the information unit to full pledge department, to fully utilise communication to support development.

It stressed the need for improved synergy and collaboration between information units and other departmental heads of the councils.

The communiqué called for provision of modern equipment to enable the information unit perform maximally in disseminating government policies and programmes.

“Information should be accorded central position in any policy and programme so that government can have value for its investment.

“Government should provide mobilisation van to each local government council to facilitate mobilisation of rural populace for wider participation in government programmes such as voter education.

“Training and retraining of information officers should be prioritise to enable them to brace up to the challenges of the ever changing information and communication landscape,” it said.

While calling for the rotation of information officers between the councils, the communiqué harped for gender inclusive in the composition of information officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that information officers drawn from 17 LGAs of the state attended the exercise.

The exercise was being organised by Yobe Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in collaboration with the Directorate of Press Affairs Government House, Damaturu.

The theme of the workshop is “Retooling Local Government Information Officers for Informing Democratic Dividend in Yobe State”.