Stakeholders urge NDDC to ensure 2025 Budget reflects economic realities

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure that the funds allocated in its 2025 budget are realistic and adequate, in line with current economic realities, to ensure that conceptualised projects are completed for the benefit of the communities.

A Thursday statement by Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Director, Corporate Affairs, said this was part of the resolutions issued at the end of a two-day NDDC 2025 Budget Conference and Partners for Sustainable Development, PSD Forum, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the statement, the stakeholders emphasised the importance of handing over projects to communities, noting: “To avoid cases of non-utilisation or under-utilisation of projects, all completed projects should be properly handed over to the benefitting communities to ensure sustainability.”

The stakeholders further resolved that the NDDC should improve on its maintenance culture, stating: “The Board and Management should keep up the pace with the Light Up Niger Delta project and put in place a maintenance plan for the solar light projects across the region.”

According to the communiqué, based on the presentations and syndicate sessions at the conference, it was agreed that “the NDDC should explore partnerships with the private sector, leverage climate and development funds from bilateral and multilateral sources to fund projects.”

The stakeholders proposed that sufficient funding should be allocated to both legacy and ongoing projects to ensure their timely completion.

They unanimously agreed to support the current Board and Management of NDDC in their efforts to ensure that the region experiences the development it deserves, rather than clamouring for a change in administration.

The NDDC 2025 Budget Conference and Partners for Sustainable Development Forum was attended by representatives of state governments, International Oil Companies, IOCs, traditional rulers, Non-Governmental Organisations and other stakeholders.

