Stakeholders seek specialised court to handle digital threats, violation

Stakeholders in the digital world have demanded for the creation of specialised court in the country to handle cases of digital threats and violations.

Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director, Avocats Sans Frontieres (ASF) France, said this was part of the resolutions at the E-Rights Second Situation Room programme in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised by ASF France, also known as Lawyers Without Borders France, was attended by representatives from regulatory agencies, CSOs, academia, security agencies, etc.

Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said one of the justification that had been given by the stakeholders for such call is the fact that various courts are currently congested and issues around fundamental rights should be given priority.

“So we do not want instances where strategic litigation is brought, for example by the e-rights as we are currently doing on the project and then, it stays for many years before it is even heard because if the slow Justice system.

“So having a specialised court, as argued by the stakeholders, will create an opportunity for quick dispensation on these cases and also quick Justice coming on,” she said.She said the second situation room was convened to enhance respect for digital rights in Nigeria.

Yunusa Ya’u, the Executive Director, Centre for Information and Technology Development (CITAD), said the situation room was to see how more tractions could be created to promote e-rights in Nigeria.Ya’u said the country needs a digital rights law.

According to him, over the last eight years, there has been a bill on digital rights in the National Assembly which has gone through different processes, including being passed by the Senate and House of Representatives.”But the former president did not assent to the bill.

So it failed and now, we want it back.”We hope that the National Assembly we look into it and the president will duly assent to it into law,” he said.

He said the stakeholders also demanded an immediate review of Cybercrime Act.to ensure that cyber criminals are targeted, rather than being used to harass and criminalise criticisms in government.

Wynyfred Achu-Egbuson, the Programme Manager, CSO and Youths, the European Union Delegation in Nigeria, said issue of human rights is one of their core values.

She said the EU would continue to ensure that government continues to engage with its citizens and where there are instances of infringement of human rights, the organisation would lend its voice to addressing it.

