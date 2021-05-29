Stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector have called for an end to cultural practices, misconceptions, and policies inhibiting Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) in Nigeria.

The call is part of recommendations from findings of the recent Comprehensive Survey and Stakeholder Mapping on MHHM presented at an event to celebrate the 2021 Menstrual Hygiene Day in Abuja.

Dr Elizabeth Jeiyol, the Executive Director of Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI), while presenting the findings, said the survey showed that there was appreciable knowledge but with an indication of negative attitudes.

This, she noted, came especially from the males, with an evidence of poor hygiene practices due to physical and psycho-social deprivations of MHHM needs of women and girls in Nigeria.

According to her, menstrual hygiene management plays a fundamental role in enabling women and girls to reach their full potential.

She added that the participation of stakeholders “is of critical importance to the advancement of MHHM in Nigeria”.

Jeiyol, who was represented by Dr Lilian Oyije-Abah, said that the survey gave an indication of the roles that cultural and religious factors as well as myths and misconceptions played in negatively influencing MHHM in the country.

She said the survey identified the lack of synergy among key stakeholders; lack of legal and policy frameworks; as well as lack of information and relevant physical facilities as some of the factors inhibiting effective MHHM.

“The aim was to improve MHHM in Nigeria and Africa in general in line with the commitments from 2018 African Coalition on Menstrual Health Management.

“It calls for better transition research to action and support multi-sectoral policy-making and scale-up of evidence-based and sustainable programmes that address the menstrual health management needs of girls and women,” she said.

According to her, the research focused on knowledge, attitudes and practices; barriers to effective MHHM in Nigeria as well as mapping/stakeholder analysis of MHHM in the country.

“The objectives of the survey were to examine knowledge, attitudes and practices on MHHM in Nigeria; identify key actors in MHHM and map their interventions in Nigeria; and examine community knowledge and awareness on existing MHHM practice in Nigeria.

“The research identified barriers militating against effective menstrual health hygiene in Nigeria; and recommend key simple, practical and achievable interventions that will address the identified issues to ensure appropriate MHHM practices,” she added.

She called for all stakeholders to scale-up plans and programmes to reduce inequality and inequity that had gone unnoticed in Nigeria for a long time in relation to MHHM.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the comprehensive survey/stakeholder mapping and analysis of MHHM practices in Nigeria was conducted with funding from the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, and technical support from other stakeholders.