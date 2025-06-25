Stakeholders meet on 4th OGP National Action Plan

Stakeholders in the Open Government Partnership met on Monday to develop the 4th OGP National Action Plan.

The meeting of the group in Abuja attracted critical OGP stakeholders and top echelon of government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The OGP state and non-state actors from national and sub-national levels expressed their commitment to the realization of the OGP objectives.

Leading Civil Society Organizations in the country and government officials resolved to strengthen their collaboration towards ensuring service delivery to citizens.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is determined to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda and make life better for all citizens.

The OGP National Coordinator, Gloria Ahmed, said the OGP 4th National Action Plan is expected to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and the Presidential Delivery Priorities.

The OGP non-State actor Co-Chair, Nma-Nnaobi Ayodele, said the OGP 4th National Action Plan would reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and offer a pragmatic approach to achieve service delivery to citizens.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said all relevant MDAs would work with civil societies to achieve the OGP objectives.

National Team Leader, Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE), Ifeanyi Peters Ugwuoke, urged government at all levels to be more proactive in ensuring better life for the citizens, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable.

The OGP Civil Society Adviser, Uchenna Arisukwu, lauded all partners for their commitment to the actualisation of the OGP goals and then charged them to do more.

