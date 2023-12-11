Stakeholders gear up for 2023 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue

Stakeholders in the Information and Communications Technologies sector are gearing up for the 2023 ITREALMS E-Waste Dialogue slated for this Friday.

The E-Waste Dialogue at Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos by 9am.

This is coming as the Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigerian Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria and E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria are warming up among other members of stakeholders for the dialogue on December 15, 2023, with theme: “You can recycle anything with a plug, battery or cable.”

The Editor-in-Chief, ITREALMS Media group, Remmy Nweke, disclosed these in Lagos at the weekend, stressing the importance of continuously creating awareness on the electronic waste as the nation deploys Fifth Generation networks, which has potential for influx of electronic devices and usage in Nigeria, than ever before.

Also, Nweke pointed out that the Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment pass off from the likes of mobile phones, computers, TV sets and fridges among other electronic devices have become a set of fastest growing waste streams across the globe.

Nigeria, he noted, is particularly burdened by the WEEE with estimated 1.1 million tonnes of e-waste annually arising from both local and imported Electrical and Electronic Equipment under the guise of second hand or fairly used.

Experts, Nweke said, have been selected to give insights on e-Waste in Nigeria with regards to how individual digital citizens could contribute to the recycling of anything with a plug, battery or cable.

He said: “ITREALMS Media in commemoration of the annual International E-waste Day (IeWD) 2023, is hosting a day discourse on ‘You Can recycle anything with a plug, battery or cable’ under its flagship ITREALMS e-Waste Dialogue scheduled for Friday, December 15, at the Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.”

He recalled that the 2023 edition is the fourth in the series of ITREALMS e-Waste Dialogue and urged stakeholders and enthusiasts to join experts and learn more on best approach to recycling even the smallest of device tools and often neglected like discharging of mobile phone batteries and cables.