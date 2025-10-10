Stakeholders’ engagement crucial to Niger Delta Development – NDDC Boss

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says that stakeholders’ engagement is fundamental to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, according to a statement on Friday, said this in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Rivers State Public Relations Week in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Seledi Thompson-Wakama, the NDDC boss highlighted the importance of reputation management and the critical role NIPR plays in maintaining a positive national image.

He emphasised the importance of stakeholder collaboration to ensure projects meet people’s needs and that government initiatives succeed, highlighting this approach as a key component of the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

According to Ogbuku, the theme of the NIPR Week, “Refocusing Stakeholder Engagement And Public Trust In A Challenging Economy,” aligns with the Commission’s goal of building public trust through transparent and collaborative engagement.

Ogbuku stated: “We realise that it is crucial to build trust with all partners to get their buy-in and win their confidence.

“In this respect, we have established processes to ensure that a new institutional culture, anchored in sound ethics and good corporate governance, is in place.

“We are working with KPMG, a reputable global business consultancy, which has reviewed our processes to strengthen our corporate governance system.

“We now have a robust Corporate Governance structure that fosters accountability and transparency, backed by a clear and measurable set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to track progress toward goals.”

The NDDC boss noted that the emphasis on collaboration was in line with the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which prioritizes carrying stakeholders along in the development process.

He remarked: “Through engagement, the NDDC aims to foster partnerships to leverage collective strengths, overcome challenges, and avoid working at cross-purposes.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter, Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations (NIPR), Rev. Francis Asuk, said that strategic communication was central to peacebuilding and governance.

He declared: “The time has come for our leaders, both in government and the private sector, to engage professional public relations practitioners in managing and communicating through sensitive issues.

“The expertise of PR professionals in stakeholder mapping, perception management, conflict resolution, and narrative framing can make a crucial difference in restoring confidence, bridging divides, and shaping a more stable and progressive Rivers State.”

Expressing his regret that public trust is eroding across Nigeria and indeed the world, he stated: “Economic challenges, misinformation, and institutional fatigue have tested the resilience of governments, businesses, and communities alike.

“In such a time, the role of the public relations professional becomes indispensable to rebuild confidence, restore truth, and facilitate transparent engagement that drives collective progress.”