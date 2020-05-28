Some stakeholders in Badagry on Thursday decried the multiple Police checkpoints along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, alleging that the security personnel were using the avenue to extort motorists.

They said this during the Joint Weekly Peace and Security Meeting organised by the three Local Government Areas in the axis, held at the Badagry Local Government secretariat in Ajara, Badagry.

They decried the hardships most commuters and motorists were passing through as well as the high rate of extortion by the security personnel along the road.

Hon. Setonji David, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Badagry Constituency 2, said no business could strive in Badagry with the number of police checkpoints on the road.

David said: “While roadblocks are necessary, we will not ignore Badagrians who complain that government policies made to protect them have turned into oppressive conduct by those concerned.

“From the traveling experiences I had, it is only the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that has numerous checkpoints within short intervals.

“This is an abuse of road checkpoints.

“No business can strive in Badagry with the number of police on the road.

“This is unbearable.

“We are under siege here.”

David said the security meeting was to tell the world what they were going through in Badagry, adding that they could no longer pretend that things were fine.

Also, Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, appealed to the police command in the state that the road blocks should be reduced in the interest of peace.

Bonu noted that the increasing number of checkpoints had drastically affected tourists and tourism activities in Badagry.

He said: “Mr. Governor has good intentions to boost Badagry tourism potential when he appointed me and Mr. Babatunde Mesewaku as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“But the police personnel on the road are causing stumbling blocks for tourists who often decry the number of checkpoints.

“I wonder what they are checking.

“The hardship they are causing is immeasurable.

“It is not just collapsing the businesses, it is wasting our time.

“Even the common man and drivers are protesting every day because of checkpoints.

“The economy of Badagry is going down every day.

“Kindly look into it for a lasting solution.”

Similarly, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, member LSHA Constituency 1, charged the security agencies to do their jobs in such a way that it will not be detrimental to the residents.

Layode condemned the rude manner in which some officers talk to commuters and motorists on the road.

He alleged that some police officers were fond of creating barriers on public roads to enable easy stoppage of road users, which he said was not proper.

Also speaking, Hon. Suru Avoseh, a member of Lagos State Civil Service Commission, said the Police were not always friendly on the expressway.

Avoseh said: “I am from Erekiti.

“I personally had to challenge a policeman who had his gun cocked and was harassing the people on the Mowo-Ikoga Road.

“We are not against security, but restricting our people is what we are against.

“Police were our friends before, but now on the road, police are no longer our friends.”

Chief Tunde Giro, the representative of Akran of Badagry, disclosed that from Seme to Badagry there are no less than 13 police checkpoints.

Responding, the Divisional Police Officer, Badagry Police Station, CSP Sunday Adeyeri, said his station had only two checkpoints situated at Iyafin, Badagry.

Adeyeri said all other checkpoints were not under his jurisdiction.

He promised that necessary measures would be taken to moderate the situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other political stakeholders that attended the meeting included Hon. Nuatin Genesis, former Sole Administrator, Badagry West LCDA; and Moses Owolabani, a community leader.

Others are the representatives of the FRSC, NURTW, Customs Service, Immigration Services and Nigerian Army.