Ebonyi Stakeholders, especially the proposed host Communities of the recently approved Federal Colleges in Ebonyi State, have been urged to work together for the smooth take off of the institutions.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof. Bappa-Aliyu Muhammadu, made the call on Saturday during a surveillance tour of the temporary and permanent sites of both colleges in Isu and Amuzu in Onicha and Ezza South Local Government Areas of the State respectively.

Recall that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education recently approved the location of a Federal College of Education and a Federal Science and Technical College in Ebonyi State.

Amidst controversies, Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi South Senatorial District was chosen for the College of Education, while Amuzu in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District became the proposed site for the Science and Technical college.

Muhammadu, who came on the inspection tour with his counterpart, the Director of Technical Education, Chimezie Aguiyi, and other team members from the Ministry, assured that the both schools would commence learning as soon as renovation works on the temporary sites were completed, pending school resumption due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammadu and his team further advised Ebonyi stakeholders and the people in general to unite and seek the progress of the Colleges for their benefit, adding that Ebonyi is lucky to have won the two important institutions.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Onyebuchi Chima, who led the team to the proposed sites for the both colleges, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing Ebonyi State as a beneficiary of two federal colleges at the same time.

Chima extolled the leadership qualities of Governor David Umahi, who he described as education-friendly, assuring that the Governor was ready to offer all required assistance to ensure the success of the colleges.

Chukwu, who was accompanied by the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, further advocated for equality among all sections in sharing opportunities, which would arise from the both colleges in the State.

Some stakeholders of the area were present, including the Caretaker Chairman of Onicha LGA, Chima Ude-Umanta; Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Ebonyi South Zone, Ezeogo Charles Azuenya; Chukwuma Ezeofia, representing Onicha West State Constituency in the House of Assembly; and the State Commissioner for the Environment, Chief Donates Njoku, appreciated the Federal Government for the gesture.

They pledged to guarantee the security and safety of all workers and students in the proposed schools, adding that Ebonyi State was renowned for her hospitality.

The team had earlier paid courtesy visits to all the traditional rulers of Ebonyi South Zone.

They were later presented with the required three land options measuring above 100 hectares each, to choose from.

Meanwhile, a trending letter supposedly written by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition has been sent to the Federal Ministry of Education officially requesting the Minister to stay action on the siting and subsequent mobilisation to the proposed site of the newly approved Federal College of Education in Ebonyi State.

The letter, signed by the Committee Chairman, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, expressed surprise that the Minister, in spite of the resolutions reached during the Committee’s meeting over contentions by some major Ebonyi State stakeholder on the siting of the College, which he was duly informed, went ahead to take further actions, including surveillance.

According to the letter, the Minister was represented at the meeting by an Assistant Director in the Ministry.

It further urged him to suspend action forthwith, pending the resolution of the pending disputes by the stakeholders of the State for the interest of peace and fairness.

Part of the letter reads: “She was practically directed to inform you to stay action until a decision was reached by the principal stakeholders on the matter on behalf of Ebonyi people.

“She was also directed to inform you of the need to make known your position on the matter to ease the decision of the committee.

“The committee was naturally surprised to notice that further actions, including surveillance of the proposed site was carried out on Saturday, 6th June, 2020.

“Accordingly, the committee now officially writes to urge your Ministry to stay further action on the proposed site in the interest of peace and fairness to the senatorial district and the people of Ebonyi.”

The letter further urged the Minister to communicate his position on the matter to the Committee to enable them take decision.

Since the announcement on the siting of the Federal College of Education in Ebonyi South Senatorial District, the Senators representing Ebonyi North and Central Senatorial Districts have been in strong agitation with some stakeholders from their zones.

While the North insisted that they ought to be the beneficiary, citing marginalisation in such projects location in the district, the Central was bent on attracting the project to itself.

The struggles have resulted to a kind of stalemate which many concerned citizens have decried as capable of denying the State the rare opportunity.