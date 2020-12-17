Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Adeniyi Stephen and his wife, Adetola Adeyinka, alongside one Ojo Sulaimon, all of Agosasa area of Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State for siphoning diesel from the mast base of telecommunication giant, Globacom Nigeria Unlimited.

The arrest was effected on December 16, 2020, according to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the arrest of the suspects followed a complaint lodged at Ipokia Divisional Police Headquarters by one Joseph Gaul Ekanem that some thieves had been coming with a Passat car with registration number BNS 261 AAA to siphon diesel from the mast situated in Agosasa.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ipokia Division, SP Adebayo Akeem, detailed his detectives to launch to an investigation into the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The investigation led to the arrest of the vehicle, which subsequently led to the arrest of the three suspects.

They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.

They also confessed to have siphoned 32,651 liters of diesel valued at N8,162,750 million.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Stephen is a staff of the company and mastermind of the operation.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.