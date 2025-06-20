Staff welfare: Marwa commissions NDLEA/NOA vision centre

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has inaugurated a high-tech Vision Centre at its National Headquarters Annex in Abuja as part of efforts to promote and prioritise staff welfare as well as to boost their morale.

The facility, a product of strategic partnership between the Agency and the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) and its partner, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, is designed to provide comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality eye care services to NDLEA personnel and members of the public.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Marwa expressed deep appreciation to the NOA and its partners for considering the NDLEA worthy of such a vital collaboration.

“We are here with every sense of fulfilment and happiness to commission this Vision Centre,” he stated, while reflecting on the personal and public importance of vision health.

Drawing from his own experience with eye care, Marwa urged officers, men and women of the Agency to prioritize regular eye checkups, noting that vision is key to productivity and quality of life.

He also commended the dedication of the team of optometrists managing the centre, while acknowledging their pioneering role and voluntary service.

“We appreciate you for accepting to serve in this capacity even in uncharted grounds. This Centre is a worthy addition to our several initiatives to promote and cater for the wellbeing of our workforce,” he added.

In his remarks, the NOA President, Dr. Chimeziri Anderson, described the commissioning as the culmination of a purposeful collaboration with the NDLEA and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation.

He recalled how the idea for the centre was birthed during a meeting in Lagos and praised the leadership of the Agency for embracing the initiative.

“This Vision Centre is one of only a few we have established within government institutions. It stands out as a model for sustainable eye care delivery.

“With support from our partners in France and Dubai, we are bringing world class equipment and services here, ensuring access to premium eye care and quality eye glasses for NDLEA staff and their families,” Dr. Anderson stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Medical Services of NDLEA, Dr. Audu Okpe, noted that the establishment of the NDLEA-NOA Vision Centre marks another milestone in the Agency’s growing portfolio of staff welfare initiatives under the leadership of Brig Gen. Marwa.

“It also underscores a broader commitment to fostering public health partnerships between security institutions and professional medical bodies in Nigeria”, he stated

The Eagle Online recalled that on March 10, 2025, the NDLEA boss assured that he will continue to make the welfare of officers, men and women of the Agency his priority to ensure that they are physically and mentally fit to carry out their responsibility of curbing the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Marwa who gave the assurance during a brief ceremony to commission a state-of-the-art fitness centre for the Agency’s personnel at its headquarters in Abuja, said his decision to build the gym reinforces his commitment to the health, strength, and overall well-being of officers, men and women of NDLEA, which is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

According to him, “the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking is not just a battle of intelligence and strategy—it is also one that demands physical endurance, agility, and resilience.”

“The nature of our work places extraordinary demands on our bodies and minds. From long hours of surveillance and enforcement operations to high-risk engagements, we must always be in top form to protect our society from the dangers of illicit drugs,” Marwa explained.

