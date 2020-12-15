Some staff members of International Staff School, University of Lagos, have filed a suit against the institution’s management over its alleged failure to recognise them as staffers of the university.

The suit, which was filed at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Ikoyi, came up for mention on Tuesday.

Counsels for the staffers and the management, Peter Ekavwo and Ms Rosaline Nwakwo respectively, appeared for their clients.

The NICN sitting Judge, Justice Elizabeth Oji, however, adjourned the case till February 17, 2021, for trial.

Counsel for the workers told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was in court to ensure that UNILAG did the needful by ensuring the staffers were registered with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

Ekavwo said, “We also want to ensure that the employments of the staff members are confirmed as bona fide staffers of the university, which they have always been.

“Although UNILAG has sent its counsel, they have not filed their processes. The court has adjourned the matter till February 17, 2021, with the hope that they would have filed their processes before then so that the case can move on.

“We are hoping that our clients will get justice from the court.”

Also, counsel for UNILAG said that he had filed an appearance for the university and that he intended to enter a defence on its behalf.

“We also intend to file an objection to the plaintiffs’ claim before the next adjourned date,’’ Nwankwo said.