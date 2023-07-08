Staff arrested for breaking into company’s store, carting away goods worth N2.636m

828 828

Three staff members of Paldos Investment Nigeria Limited located along East-West Road, Choba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the store of the company to cart away goods valued at N2,636,000.

The arrest of the suspects was carried out by operatives of the State Police Command on different dates and times.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, said the company’s Sales Representative, Grace Ebere, 24, was the first to be arrested, followed by her alleged accomplice identified as Silas Johnny Udom, 30.

According to Emeka, the suspects’ Waterloo began on July 2, 2023 at about 1pm following the incident of store-breaking and stealing reported by the Manager of the company, Tobbins Soye.

Soye told the Police that on July 1, 2023 at about 8am, he discovered that the company’s warehouse was broken into and many cartons of their branded products were carted away by unknown thieves.

The CP narrated: “Police operatives swung into action and arrested Grace Ebere.

“The suspect was the company’s Sales Representative and a native of Arochukwu, Abia State but resident at Elder Kingsley Street, Ada George, Port Harcourt.

ALSO READ:

“She conspired with Silas Johnny Udom of Mkpat-eni LGA, Akwa Ibom State but resident at Chinda Street, off Ada George Road, Port Harcourt and broke into the warehouse by damaging the padlocks with corrosive substance suspected to be acid.

“Both suspects confessed to the crime and led police operatives to the house of the third suspect at Chinda Street, Port Harcourt.

“The following stolen goods were recovered from them: 11 cartons of Three Crown milk; 11 cartons of refilled powdered Three Crown milk; 15 cartons of 400mg Peak milk; 25 cartons of Three Crown evaporated milk; four cartons of 800mg Peak milk; four cartons of Baby Peak milk; five cartons of Frisco rice; one carton of 900mg Peak milk; and eight cartons of 14mg Peak milk, all valued N2,636,000.

“Also recovered is a Blue coloured Toyota Camry saloon car with Reg No. ABC 473 GY, property of the second suspect, which was used to cart away the stolen goods.

“The investigation has been activated to arrest other culprits.”