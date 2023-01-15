ST Soap: Examining the sudden death of a seemingly  good business, by Ola Emmanuel

In August 1992, the British company and vacuum manufacturer, Hoover, launched free flights promotion to boost sales at a time there was global recession. Customers that purchased £100 worth of products at designated stores were to receive two free roundtrip flights to Europe or USA. The company knew it would be costly if everyone who qualified for the promotion applied for their free trips, so they intentionally complicated the process. The company reserved the right to reject customer’s choice, and alternatively offer new choices which, if not okay with the customer, the customer would be out of luck. Through the promotion, the company made about £30m in gross sales but had amassed free flight costs estimated to be more than £100m. To save face, the company began swindling customers out of their free flights through frivolous excuses, a move that upset the customers beyond measure. Four thousand customers joined together to form a coalition against the company, while another held a delivery van hostage by blocking the truck in the driveway until he received his free flight. About a year after, in 1993, the company lost £23.6 million in sales, and the American parent company was ordered to pay $72 million in flight fees. In disgrace, the company was later sold at a loss and after its market share had dropped from more than 50% market control to less than 10%.

As somewhat pathetic as the above story may look, another story of a potentially great but failed brand that is making the rounds all over the social media is that of S.T. Soaps. What became of ST Soap between 1979 and 2005, how the company was started, its phenomenal growth and eventual demise, had become very instructive to contemporary entrepreneurs in Nigeria. I had come across the story several times, but I wouldn’t have done this piece if not for the prompting of a friend, Engr Wole Erinfolami, who asked for my take about what befell the Ijebu-Mushin based company.

Every living thing can be taken through medical checks; and the way humans can be taken through diagnostic process, so also consultants do carry out health checks for businesses. Though ST Soaps had died close to 20 years, we shall try to carry out some sort of post-mortem analysis of the business in this piece. According to the story of ST Soaps (being circulated on the social media), the limited liability company was started with the sum of five thousand naira in 1979. A business started from the corridors’ of the proprietor’s home to constructing a factory for the business, ST Soaps’ products range include a laundry bar soap, bathing tablet and polythene products. Over time, the workforce had grown to over a thousand mostly drawn from the host community. With good radio jingles and other media advertisement, the company’s range of soaps had become household names with increasing sales.

However by 2004, a period of about 25 years, ST Soaps ran into stormy waters. It was reported that the company’s trouble started when the factory workers started demanding to have a union, an idea that displeased the company’s proprietor. The alleged follow-up maltreatment of the workers by the company’s management led to an industrial action and a protest. In the process, a worker was alleged to have damaged a machine and police was invited. The actions of the policemen invited to quell the protest led to indiscriminate arrest of whoever they found, including non-staffs and strangers and a boy, one of the villagers was said to have been hit by a stray bullet. The ensuing mayhem and counteractions from the host community including alleged kidnapping case and ensuing court case were too much for the owner of ST Soaps. It was eventually an incident that finally broke the camel’s back which he couldn’t recover from.

Analysing the scenario that led to the demise of ST Soaps, a very promising indigenous company at that time, it wasn’t the event of 2004 that killed the company. The seed of its failure had been sown and allowed to take root over a period of 25 years. In his response to the factory workers’ request for a union, the business owner actually knew the true picture of his business. Despite being a limited liability company, the business was operating as an informal, sole proprietorship, with one-man calling the shots while other senior staff members were mere placeholders. This approach to doing business is very rampant in Nigeria and it is the reason many of the enterprises don’t exist beyond the lives of the promoters. Notwithstanding the nomenclature, a one-man management business is more or less an informal business. According to Steve Jobs, “it is not about money. It is about the people you have, and how you are led. If a business lacks the structure to enable objective discussion of opinions, decisions and actions subjected to scrutiny, such an enterprise is a high risk and may collapse at slightest wrong signal.

ST Soaps was bottom heavy with more than a thousand factory workers. Casual workers of such magnitude would need a system with hierarchy of management staff and an employment policy ably handled by professionals in human resource management. Where this is the case, management of crisis would have been professionally handled and it would have been difficult for one man, not even the owner of the business, to rely on impulses to make decisions. The deficient crisis management shows that there were no labour relations managers in the business that could gather a thousand casual workers. Untidy employee recruitment policy and poor employee motivation and reward system manifested in the way the casual workers were able to organize and mobilize themselves to make demands. In the words of Henry Mintzberg, management is, above all, a practice where art, science, and craft meet. The owner of ST Soaps thought he had 100 per cent of something which, within few months, became 100 per cent of nothing in his hands.

The business rose phenomenally within a period when it was enjoying immense goodwill but failed woefully when challenges of success came calling. Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it. The inadequate management and poor corporate leadership capacity destroyed the business. Very clearly, the business owner lacked requisite training and development as the chief executive. His approach to management exposed him to those he should have been shielded from. By the actions of the entrepreneur, the poor leadership and management structure had left the business’ flanks unnecessarily opened to the enemies for years; and the familiarity which had destroyed the aura of invincibility had bred all manners of ill-will and hatreds. It is not surprising that when challenges arose, the zero defence and lack of depth in strategy made the business owner and his company played into the hands of adversaries. The attendant stress and burn-outs, occasioned by all the identified limitations above, caused the lack of community’s sense of belonging and the frittered corporate goodwill that eventually destroyed the business. Amit Ray said, “in every crisis, doubt or confusion, take the higher path – the path of compassion, courage, understanding and love

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant