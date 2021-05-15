Euro 2020 matches in St Petersburg could be played in front of up to 75 per cent capacity crowds depending on the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are ready to raise the level to 75 per cent if the epidemiological situation allows it,” Boris Piotrowski, vice governor of the Russian city, told the state agency Ria Novosti on Saturday.

The venue has previously promised that half the capacity of the stadium can be used.

Russia currently has no coronavirus lockdown but limits on public events exist with sports arenas having to keep every second seat empty.

The stadium in St Petersburg, which will host six group games and a quarter-final, has a normal capacity of around 70,000.

dpa/NAN.