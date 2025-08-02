St Lucian PM condemns ‘vilification’ of Tinubu’s visit

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre, has condemned what he described as the “vilification and denigration” of President Bola Tinubu by a group allegedly supported by the opposition for his recent visit to the Caribbean country.

The Prime Minister, in his address on the country’s 2025 Emancipation Day on August 1, came down hard on those vilifying the July visit, reports NTA.

President Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia to establish formal relations with the Island and other members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States was criticised by a section of Nigerians.

In Saint Lucia, opposition parties and commentators scrutinised the cost of the visit, temporary airport closures and the nature of any resulting bilateral agreements.

The Prime minister described the act as another “demonstration of the harmful effects of the legacy of slavery: self-hate and a readiness to accept African people and their descendants as inferior.”

“That behaviour was nothing short of shameful and disgraceful. Had the visit been from the Head of State of another country, the reception from that group would have been at the least respectful,” he added.

Pierre maintained his country’s readiness and commitment toward implementing the memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Saint Lucia conferred its highest national honour, Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL), on President Tinubu, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen historical and cultural bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.

