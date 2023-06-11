St. Charles’ Old Boys commission interlocking paved school driveway

As part of their contributions to their alma mater, members of St. Charles’ Grammar School, Osogbo Old Boys’ Association have completed and inaugurated interlocking paved driveway in the school.

The project, which was donated to the school in Osun State by SCOBA 69/73 stanza, gulped about N20 million.

At the inauguration of the project in Osogbo on Saturday, SCOBA Global President, Charlean Peter Tade Adekunle, said the school driveway interlocking pavement was one of the numerous projects executed by the old boys association.

Adekunle said the school has produced eminent men and that it was imperative for them to come back to support the school to retain its value.

According to him: “The old boys have been a very formidable force supporting the school with various projects, including infrastructural development in the school.”

He said the old boys are also supporting the teachers and students to sustain the value and reputation of the school.

The association had donated an ICT center worth N25 million to the school, courtesy of 81 set when they marked their 40th anniversary.

For those admitted into the school in 69 and graduated in 73 to mark their 50th anniversary, they funded the interlocking pavement of the School driveway from the school gate.

The old boys were at the school on June 3 for Founders Day where they remembered Saint Charles Lwanga.

The school was named in memory of Charles Lwanga.

Charles Lwanga was a Ugandan convert to the Catholic Church who was martyred with a group of his peers and is revered as a saint by both the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion.

Adekunle said the old boys association is committed to motivating the current students by telling them about the values of the prestigious school and the benefits of being good students and focusing on their studies so as to excel in life.

The Chairman of the 69/73 set, Charlean Engineer Lekan Oyeleye, said the idea was informed by the desire of old boys to give back to their alma mater.

Oyeleye said during a visit to the school, his stanza discovered that the driveway while approaching the school from the gate was not very good and that his set decided to execute the project to give the school a facelift and make it motorable.

The Chairman of the School’s Board of Governors, Professor Babatunde Benjamin Adeleke, who finished from the school in 1965, lauded the old students for their contributions to their school.

Charlean Adeleke said: “SCOBA has done a lot for the school, the students and for members of the association.

“Friendship has grown among us.

“We help each other.

“SCOBA comes to the school regularly to execute projects.

“This interlocking pavement of the school driveway has changed the face of the School and beautified it.

“SCOBA in the past few years embarked on a project to ensure that St Charles students do well in their study.

“Fortunately, last year, the school achieved 96 per cent pass in which 96 per cent of the students were able to have five credits in their final external examinations, which will enable them gain admission into tertiary institutions.

“That is the kind of things we want.

“It is when the students do well and make progress that they would be proud to belong to old boys association.”

Charlean Sola Omopo, SCOBA Board of Trustees Chairman, urged the current students to also learn to give back to the school when they grow up and become successful.

Omopo said: “In our days, we didn’t see old students like this.

“I left St. Charles in 1971.

“The present students have the privilege of seeing old students regularly executing projects in the school for them.

“So, they have to emulate and have that instinct that when they grow up, they are also coming back to the school to give back to this school.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Osun State Ministry of Education, Muritala Adekilekun Kehinde Jimoh, said the state government is grateful to the old boys association of the school for its numerous contributions to the school

Jimoh said the state government is willing to partner SCOBA in making the school better for the benefit of the present students.