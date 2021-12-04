SSS 3 student beats teacher to death in Delta State

A Senior Secondary School 3 student of Erhemu Secondary School, a private school in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Michael Ogbefe, is now on the run after he allegedly beat to death one of the teachers in the school, Joseph Ossai.

The Delta state Police Command, through its spokesperson, Bright Edafe, has confirmed the killing of the teacher.

Ogbefe was alleged to have attacked Ossai, the Agriculture and Biology teacher, for beating his sister, identified as Promise, who also attends the school.

He was said to have punched the teacher in the staff room in the presence of other teachers, with Ossai going down after sustaining injuries, with his nose and mouth bleeding.

Ossai was reported to have been rushed to a private hospital and then referred to a government hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Edafe said the suspect was on the run, adding that the manhunt for him has been intensified.

He revealed that the sister who was flogged was in protective custody.