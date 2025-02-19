SSCE, BECE: NECO accredits more schools in Equatorial Guinea

The National Examinations Council has accredited more schools in Equatorial Guinea to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Council’s Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said the move was to expand its global presence.

Sani said that the newly accredited schools in addition to the existing ones were in Bata, the largest city in Equatorial Guinea.

He explained that the NECO accreditation team visited the schools to assess their readiness to write the SSCE and BECE.

“The Accreditation Team inspected classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls, sport facilities and continuous assessment.

“They also inspected the adequacy of teachers and school security to determine their suitability and readiness for NECO examinations.

“After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status,” he said.

Sani added that the accreditation of additional foreign schools was a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

According to him, with the expansion, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for Nigerian students and other foreign nationals worldwide to benefit from its expertise.

He said this would further contribute to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that candidates in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Cote’d Ivoire, Togo, Equatorial Guinea and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are now writing NECO examinations.

Post Views: 2