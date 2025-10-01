SSANU urges swift action on 2009 agreement, reaffirms commitment to dialogue

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has called on the Federal Government to prioritise the renegotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement, emphasising the importance of addressing longstanding issues affecting non-teaching staff in universities.

This appeal was contained in a communiqué signed by Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU, at the end of its 52nd National Executive Council meeting, released to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ibrahim expressed concern over the delay in reconvening the Renegotiation Committee, in spite of repeated appeals and the Joint Action Committee’s goodwill in granting extensions.

He noted that the agreement contained key provisions related to the welfare and working conditions of members, which deserved timely attention.

“Timely renegotiation is essential for sustaining industrial harmony and ensuring the continued growth of the university system,” he said.

Also Read

Ibrahim also called for the immediate payment of the two months withheld salaries of SSANU members, noting that resolution of the matter would help rebuild trust and morale within the university workforce.

Additionally, he highlighted concerns about the non-remittance of third-party deductions and incomplete pension contributions, urging the government to ensure prompt compliance with financial obligations that secured the future of its workers.

The union also appealed for a fair and transparent disbursement of the N50 billion Earned Allowances, stressing that the outstanding N40 billion due to non-teaching staff should be released without delay.

Reiterating the union’s dedication to peaceful engagement, Ibrahim encouraged the government to honour all Memoranda of Understanding and Action Plans signed with university-based unions, underlining that respecting agreements was key to mutual progress.

He reaffirmed SSANU’s readiness for constructive dialogue, but noted that the union would not hesitate to explore all lawful avenues to safeguard the rights and welfare of its members if progress stalled.