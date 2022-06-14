SS3 student writing WASSCE shot dead in Benue State

A female SS3 student of Saint Monica’s Girls’ Secondary School in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Charity Eze, has been shot dead.

The student, who was writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, was shot dead on Friday.

According to available information, Eze was gunned down at about 10pm on Friday at her residence at 38, Idikwu Road, Otukpo.

She was reported to have gone out to remove clothes on a rope in their compound when two gunmen who had scaled the fence shot her on the head several times.

The Benue State Police Command was yet to confirm the incident as at press time.