The left arm of a student in Senior Secondary 2 of Glory Land High School, Azugwu in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, simply identified as Chibuike, has been shattered following an explosion in the school.

According to a report in the Daily Sun, the explosion occurred on Thursday during the school break.

An Improvised Explosive Device was believed to be responsible for the explosion that shook the school to its foundation at about 11am.

Several students were also reported to have sustained injuries.