SquirrelPR Releases Nigeria digital news ranking report for Q2

In a bid to provide media relations professionals with resources that offer deeper insights into the performance of Nigeria’s digital news platforms, Africa’s media relations solutions provider, SquirrelPR has released its second edition of its Digital News Ranking Report for the second quarter of 2023.

The latest ranking, released on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, rated hundreds of digital news publishers based on their total quarterly and monthly traffic volume, the total share of traffic in Nigeria as well as ranking in the country.

The ranking covered publishers in the most popular news categories, including News and Current Affairs, Business and Finance, Technology and Startups, and Entertainment and Lifestyle.

The latest reports show that Nigeria’s top five digital news platforms under the News and Current Affairs category include Punch Online, Daily Post, Legit, Vanguard Online, and Premium Times. Punch Online is the most visited news platform in Nigeria within the period, while Daily Post is the second most visited online news platform within the period.

Meanwhile, compared to the last report, Independent Online, Ripples Nigeria, Daily Nigerian, The Eagle Online, and Blueprint Online made the most progress and joined the Millionaire’s Club – a group of online news platforms with a traffic volume of at least a million per quarter.

However, the latest ranking for this category excluded all news platforms with less than 50,000 impressions per quarter.

According to the report, the Business category featured only 16 news platforms with a traffic volume of over ten thousand ranked. Three platforms – Business Insider Africa, Nairametrics, and BusinessDay – generated over a million traffic volumes per quarter in the category.

The segment accrued 14.7 million impressions within the period. However, the traffic from Business Insider, Nairametrics, and BusinessDay accounted for 88.55% of the total traffic share generated by this segment.

The publishers featured in the Technology category are those focused on news platforms with a preponderance of content on startups, the information technology industry, gadgets, etc.

The report showed that only 16 tech news platforms in this category commanded the industry’s attention within the period under review.

TechCabal took the lead this quarter for the quarter. Only TechCabal, NaijaKnowHow, and GadgetStripe generated more than a million impressions per quarter within the period.

Technext made the most improvement this quarter in this category enjoying more readership and becoming the second most popular tech news platform behind TechCabal.

In the entertainment category, only seven platforms are worth their onions, with Linda Ikeji’s Blog remaining the leader in this segment, accounting for more than 65% of the industry’s total traffic.

Commenting on the report, the co-founder of SuirrelPR, James Ezechukwu said the report was meant to provide a useful resource for the day-to-day media placement decisions for our practitioners in the industry.

“From this report, we see a lot of nuances in the performances of the different categories in the ranking. We believe it will serve as an invaluable guide to anyone looking to execute an effective digital news campaign in Nigeria.”