Spyro speaks on struggle with pre-marital sex

Popular Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has revealed his struggles with pre-marital sex.
Spyro, the “Who’s Your Guy” crooner, made his challenges known in a post he shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday.
The singer, widely recognised for his Christian faith, said: “Sex felt good till I could no longer bare struggling with my conscience.
“Every time I ‘FORNICATED; knowing I ain’t married to the person, I feel troubled, like a part of me gets taken right after.
“I struggled for a while but I kept praying for strength and when the time came I disengaged from all lingering connects at the time …it hasn’t been easy especially when I travel and these clean girls begin to get funny around me and promoters never make it easy too but now they know but yea I am keeping this bed for ONE now.”