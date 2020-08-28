Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ndidi, who is absolutely pivotal to Brendan Rodgers’ plans, is said to be a target of Jose Mourinho’s as the Portuguese boss looks to land a defensive midfielder this summer.

According to reports, Spurs have “taken information” about Ndidi over a possible bid.

But they also report it would be an “expensive affair” if they wish to genuinely pursue the Nigerian.

From City’s point of view, it is extremely unlikely Ndidi would be allowed to leave this year.

The Foxes have a policy of only allowing one key player to leave per summer and it looks as though Ben Chilwell will leave for Chelsea in a £50 million deal.

Already lost one starter, it is extremely unlikely City would listen to any offer for Ndidi, particularly with the defensive midfielder being one of the most irreplaceable parts of Rodgers’ starting XI.

The 23-year-old is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2024 having penned a new deal in 2018, and he featured in 32 of City’s 38 Premier League games last season.