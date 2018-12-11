Spurs qualify for Champions League last-16 

Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the last-16 stage of the Champions League courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in their final Group B clash on Tuesday night.

Lucas Moura’s 85th minute goal cancelled out a first-half Ousmane Dembele effort, and the point proved to be enough for Tottenham to advance to the next round due to the fact that Inter Milan were held at home by PSV Eindhoven.

Luis Suarez was left out altogether for Barcelona, while Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were all left on the bench as the likes of Carles Alena, Jasper Cillessen, Juan Miranda and Munir El Haddadi were handed spots in the XI.

Philippe Coutinho missed the crossbar with a strike in the 14th minute as Barcelona threatened once again, before Carles Alena struck a similar effort over the Tottenham goal in the 27th minute.

Barcelona had a golden chance to double their lead in the final stages of the first period when Philippe Coutinho weaved into the Tottenham box before looking to pick out the bottom corner, but the post came to the away side’s rescue.

Tottenham were the better team in the early stages of the second period, and would have levelled through Christian Eriksen in the 47th minute had Cillessen not made an excellent save.

Eriksen and Dele Alli both had shots blocked in the period that followed, and Messi was sent to warm-up moments before Kane fired over the Barcelona crossbar in the 51st minute.

Walker-Peters did well to block a strike from Coutinho in the 54th minute as Barcelona had a chance to double their advantage, but Tottenham were the team on the front foot.

Erik Lamela was the first player off the Tottenham bench in the 61st minute, while a certain Messi was introduced two minutes later for the ineffective Munir.

Eriksen had a wonderful chance to level the scores in the 70th minute when he met a deep cross from Danny Rose, but Cillessen made another excellent save.

Tottenham were throwing six players forward each time that they had the chance to break as the Premier League club, who also introduced Fernando Llorente, desperately looked to level the scores.

Finally the breakthrough arrived in the 85th minute when Lucas turned a low Kane cross into the back of the net to hand Tottenham the goal that they richly deserved.

Rose had a golden chance to send the away side ahead in the spell that followed, but the left-back fired over the crossbar from inside the Barcelona box.