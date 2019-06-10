Danny Rose is well aware of the speculation linking him with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur but while the defender says nothing has been decided about his future he is well prepared to deal with whatever comes next.

Rose, who joined Spurs from Leeds United in 2007, is contracted to the Premier League club until 2021 and featured in 37 games in all competitions this season.

The 28-year-old acknowledged that the club’s policy on senior players may see him on the transfer list.

“I don’t know what the future holds now. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on,” Rose told Sky Sports.

He added: “It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I’m prepared for whatever happens.”

Despite not signing any players in the last two transfer windows, Spurs reached their first Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool, a game Rose started.

Rose said: “This season I’ve played quite a bit, it’s been really good,” he added. “I’m proud of what I’ve done individually and I’m over the moon about what the club has achieved as well.

“There have been some difficulties — no signings, playing at Wembley (while White Hart Lane was renovated) and I think the club and players have shown great character.

“We’re in a good position for next season now and we’ll be raring to go because the final in Madrid was an unbelievable experience and it’s one I’d love to experience again.”