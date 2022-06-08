Spurs announce Forster signing

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old arrives in North London after departing the Saints following the expiry of his contract and has signed a two-year deal with Antonio Conte’s side.

Forster will replace the departing Pierluigi Gollini at Tottenham, with the Italian heading back to Atalanta BC after failing to make a single Premier League appearance with the club.

Forster prepares to act as Hugo Lloris’s backup for the Champions League contenders, and his transfer will officially go through when his Southampton contract expires on July 1.

During an eight-year spell at Southampton, Forster made 162 appearances for the South Coast side in all competitions, keeping 55 clean sheets in the process.

The 6ft 6in shot-stopper – who previously enjoyed stints with Newcastle United, Stockport County, Bristol Rovers, Norwich City and Celtic – was loaned back to the Bhoys for the 2019-20 campaign and made 28 Scottish Premiership appearances en route to the title.

Forster struggled to displace Alex McCarthy in the Saints goal following his return but took advantage of his compatriot’s injury woes to make 19 Premier League starts last season, keeping three clean sheets.

The Englishman’s time at St Mary’s also saw him play six games in the 2016-17 Europa League, and he was runner-up in the EFL Cup during the same season as Southampton lost to Manchester United in the final.