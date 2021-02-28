The School of Politics, Policy and Governance will matriculate its pioneer class of 2021 and begin classes on March 1, 2021.

The SPPG commenced operations in January as a pillar of the #FixPolitics initiative, a research-based citizens’ collective founded in response to the dismal performance of public leadership in Africa to transform democracy, politics and governance on the continent.

FixPolitics Publicist and Spokesperson, Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated on Sunday: “Our pioneer class will have its matriculation on March 1, 2021 from 6pm to 9pm.

“This ceremony will launch SPPG’s one-month Acculturation Programme, which aims to immerse students in the school’s vision, mission, core values and curriculum.

“Its objective is to begin a journey of mindset re-orientation.”

Ubabukoh added that SPPG was designed to provide a threshold of knowledge for public office-seekers and politicians.

“Our mission to educate present and future leaders, dedicated to the development of the nation and ready to be stewards for the well-being of all Nigerians, has begun,” Ubabukoh stated.

He stressed that the SPPG, as one of three cardinal pillars of #FixPolitics initiative, was tasked with the vision of building a new pipeline of value-based political class as the second tripod of #FixPolitics.

He said: “The first and third pillars are to emerge an empowered and engaged electorate as well as mobilise citizens to demand a new constitution and reform of Nigeria’s political and electoral environment.

“SPPG is integral to the fulfilment of the #FixPolitics mission to elevate the Office of the Citizen to its rightful place in our nation and develop a political class of servant leaders.”

According to him, the SPPG programme is a seven-month curriculum of carefully selected courses that are analytically and empirically relevant to solving Africa’s complex development problems.

The programme aims to introduce students to the theory and practice of politics, policy and leadership, towards application for the common good.

Ubabukoh added: “The programme emphasises the comparative study of the role and constraints of political leadership in the context of contemporary society.

“The programme will be foundational, with a careful blend of global and Nigerian-based learning. At the end of the programme, students will be awarded ‘Certificate in Public Leadership and Policy’.

“Our exceptional faculty includes local and international academics and practitioners who will train our students on how to become 21st Century politicians with character, competence and capacity.”

The Chief Executive Officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, said: “We, at the SPPG, are so happy and excited to welcome this pioneer class into the SPPG family and to what we hope will be an unforgettable experience that will prepare and establish our students in the work of building a better Nigeria that serves us all.”