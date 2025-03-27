Spotify’s EQUAL spotlights 40 African women artistes since 2021

Online music streaming app, Spotify, says it has spotlighted 40 African women artistes, through its EQUAL programme, since its inauguration in 2021.

Its Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, made this achievement known in a statement she issued on Wednesday.

Okumu said many female artistes face challenges in gaining mainstream visibility in spite of their contributions to African music.

She said: “For many women in music, the struggle isn’t about making hits, it’s about just being heard.

“The lack of exposure limits opportunities for collaborations, airplay and global reach.

“It’s a cycle that stifles growth and innovation, forcing many talented women musicians into the shadows.”

According to Okumu, the initiative aims at providing the artists with global exposure and breaking industry barriers.

She said Spotify introduced the EQUAL programme to address the issues of limited access to airplay, collaborations, and international audiences hindering the growth of female African artistes.

“At the heart of EQUAL is its mission to increase the representation of women in music,” she said.

She said the EQUAL Global playlist, as well as region-specific ones like EQUAL Africa, have helped in providing emerging and established women artistes the visibility they deserve.

Okumu added: “Within six months of the global EQUAL programme launch in March 2021, EQUAL playlists had cumulatively collected 29 million streams from 177 different markets.

“So far, Spotify has profiled and amplified the voices of close to 40 African women artists on the continent, celebrating their talent while contributing to the growing global recognition of African music.

“It, therefore, didn’t come as a surprise that South African singer, Tyla, who was once part of the EQUAL programme, made history as the first African artiste with a solo track to surpass one billion streams on Spotify with her hit single ‘Water’.

“This achievement marked a turning point in African music, proving that sole women artistes from the continent can command massive global audiences and shape mainstream music culture.”

Other artistes Spotify has supported from Africa since its inception include Ayra Starr, Gyakie, FAVE, Nikita Kering and Demi Lee Moore.

Okumu said the programme had set a precedent for inclusivity in the music industry.

She, however, said while the EQUAL initiative had made strides in promoting gender equity, industry-wide action is still needed.

She called for collective effort of stakeholders, including artistes, listeners and industry leaders, to build on the foundation to ensure gender equity in music becomes a sustainable reality.

