SpotifyMoments: Spotify hosts influencers, media creators, others in Lagos

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Spotify brought together influencers, media, creators and visual artists to an experience that demonstrated the intersection of music, art and food through an experiential event dubbed #SpotifyMoments, while launching its VIP program.

The event held at Red Door Gallery, Victoria Island, featuring 35 artworks and a menu inspired by five different African playlists on Spotify, Alter-NATIVE, Naija Bars, Naija Traffic Jams, Hot Hits Naija and African Heat.

“Across Africa, Spotify has been on the journey of intersecting music with other culture elements that elevate the music listening experience. Nigeria’s contemporary art scene is gaining global recognition just like its music, and we are committed to creating a platform for collaborations between music, art and other cultural elements that will bring Nigerian music to life,” said Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa.

The artwork pieces on display from young talents in the Nigerian art landscape, Chinaza Nkemka, James Adebayo, Chijioke Anyacho, Kenter Kachina, Odinakachi Okoroafor, Abigail ‘Esoterica’ Oghene and Sotonye Jumbo, cut across classic, contemporary and postmodern art.

Each piece tells different stories inspired by different songs on the Spotify playlist. One of the artworks, “Monday Morning on 3MB”, was inspired by the Naija Traffic Jams playlist and it told a story about the upbeat and chaotic nature of Lagos traffic.

Beyond the paintings, the night also mingled music and food with Chef Benedict preparing a ten-course menu to ensure guests were able to enjoy the best of Afro-cuisine along with the best in Nigerian music.

From the technique to the impeccable presentation and delicious flavour profiles, the chef had guests singing to the tune of his menu backed by a Spotify playlist. Each item on the menu was inspired by a song and was infused with Nigerian ingredients to further showcase the intersection of music and food.

Guests also enjoyed exciting performances by one of Nigeria’s finest violinists, Tenaviolinist, serenading the guests as they arrived at the event, and DJ TohBahd, who provided the event soundtrack.. They both thrilled the guests with some of Spotify’s hottest Nigerian playlists.

It can be recalled that early this year, Spotify also created a #SpotifyMoments in South Africa, an intersection of music, food and wine with a Top Chef Wandile Mabaso who thrilled the guests with music paired with fine dining.