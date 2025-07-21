Spotify unveils Nigerian music global impact list for first half of 2025

Spotify on Monday released its Global Impact List in Nigeria, spotlighting the top 30 Nigerian songs and songs featuring Nigerian artists that have captured international attention during the first half of 2025. This list specifically spotlights music based on its global listenership outside of Nigeria.

A ‘Baby’ Boom: Rema commands the global stage

Rema, the prince of Afrobeats, as his loyal fans call him, continues to cement his global star power. Fresh off celebrating the first anniversary of his bold album “HEIS”, he is once again making waves. His track “Baby (Is It a Crime)” which features a sample by the iconic soul artist Sade Adu, has earned the top spot on Spotify’s just-released Global Impact List, ranking as the most exported Nigerian song in the first half of 2025. This milestone reinforces Rema’s status as a global powerhouse.

Gospel sound finds place on the global stage

Quite notably, in a list dominated by Afrobeats and contemporary sounds, “Favour” by Lawrence Oyor stands out as the only gospel track to make the Global Impact List. The presence of the track Favour signals that global audiences are drawn to music that connects with them regardless of genre, and highlights the diversity of sound within Nigeria’s music exports.

New voices emerge, claiming their international spotlight

Beyond the established names, the list highlights the exciting ascension of emerging talent. Artists such as Chella and Minz are carving out their international presence, each earning spots on the list with tracks “My Darling” and “NUMBER ONE”, a standout collaboration with Himra, a breakout artist from Ivory Coast, who delivered one of the most talked about performances at the Les Flammes Award earlier this year.

Their inclusion signals a future for Nigerian music and underscores a rapidly growing international appetite for fresh sounds emanating from Nigeria, where new voices are not only gaining traction but are being celebrated globally.

Female artists make their mark

Female artists are demonstrably asserting their influence on the global stage. Both Ayra Starr and Teni secured positions on the list, with Ayra Starr contributing two tracks, “All The love” and “Gimme Dat”, while Teni’s “Money” also made a strong showing. Their achievements underscore the continued boundary-pushing and vital presence of women in the Nigerian music landscape.

The OGs still reign supreme

While a new generation rapidly rises, the enduring pillars of Afrobeats demonstrate their influence. Davido leads the pack with an impressive nine entries on the list, followed closely by Burna Boy with five. Their consistent chart presence and widespread appeal highlight their sustained global impact and cross-generational resonance

“This year’s Global Impact List is a testament to the vast range and international appeal of Nigerian music,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We’re seeing both seasoned global talents and promising new artists making significant strides. It’s particularly exciting to observe Afrobeats not only dominating but continually evolving, capturing the attention of a global audience. Spotify is proud to be a part of this movement”.

Below is the full list of the top 30 Nigerian songs with the biggest global streaming numbers in the first half of 2025.

Top 30 most exported tracks

Artist Song Rema Baby (Is it a Crime) Shallipopi Laho Davido, Omah Lay With You (feat. Omah Lay) Chella My Darling Burna Boy, Travis Scott TaTaTa (feat. Travis Scott) Frenna, Shallipopi ZAAZAA Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz WE PRAY – TWICE Version Burna Boy Update Burna Boy, Shallipopi Laho II Davido Be There Still Ayra Starr, Wizkid Gimme Dat (feat. Wizkid) Davido, Victoria Monét Offa Me (feat. Victoria Monét) Davido, Chris Brown, Titanium (feat. Chris Brown) Rema Bout U ODUMODUBLVCK, Victony PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) Ayra Starr All The Love Lawrence Oyor Favour Black Sherif, Fireboy DML So it Goes Asake WHY LOVE Beéle, Thisizlondon si mañana me muero Adekunle Gold Obimo Davido, Tayc, Dadju, Lover Boy (feat. Tayc & Dadju) Davido, Shenseea, 450, R&B (feat. Shenseea & 450) Burna Boy Sweet Love Tobias Rahim, Kabusa Oriental Choir Regntid (feat. Kabusa Oriental Choir) Teni Money Davido 10 Kilo Himra, Minz NUMBER ONE (feat. Minz) Davido, Victony, Musa Keys Holy Water (feat. Victony & Musa Keys) Davido Anything

