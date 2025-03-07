Spotify unveils Lent Destination featuring African gospel music, Christian podcasts for spiritual reflection

Spotify today announced the launch of its dedicated Lent Destination, a new hub on the platform designed to accompany Christians during the Lenten season—a time when many slow down to repent and focus on developing their spiritual relationship with God.

The Lent Destination features carefully curated worship playlists and Christian podcasts that make it easier for users to discover uplifting spiritual content during this period of reflection and spiritual growth.

“The Lenten season represents a significant time of spiritual focus for millions of Christians around the world,” said James Propa, Spotify’s Christian and Gospel Specialist for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We’ve created this destination to support listeners on their spiritual journey by making it easier to discover meaningful worship music and insightful Christian content that resonates with this season of reflection.”

Key features of the Lent Destination:

Featured Worship Playlists:

Naija Worship: Highlighting the vibrant worship music scene from Nigeria

Praise and Worship: A collection of uplifting songs focused on praising God

Be Lifted: Contemporary worship music designed for personal devotion

WorshipNow: The latest releases from leading worship artists

South African Gospel: Showcasing the rich gospel tradition from South Africa

Sermon content: Users can access sermons from top-ranking pastors including Apostle Femi Lazarus, Joyce Meyer, Joel Osteen and others, providing spiritual guidance throughout the Lenten period.

Christian lifestyle podcasts: The destination features empowering Christian lifestyle podcasts offering practical advice on various topics, including content from popular podcasters Mpoomy Ledwaba, Megan Edwards, and many more.

Rising African gospel artists

The Lent Destination comes at a time when African Christian and Gospel worship leaders are experiencing exponential growth on Spotify.

Several artists have recently surpassed the milestone of one million monthly listeners:

Victor Thompson: 2.1 million monthly listeners

Moses Bliss: 1.2 million monthly listeners

Sunmisola Agbebi: 1 million monthly listeners

Lawrence Oyor: 1.1 million monthly listeners

“These impressive streaming numbers reflect the growing global appreciation for African gospel music,” added Propa.

“We’re proud to create a dedicated space that celebrates these talented artists while helping our users discover new worship music that can enrich their spiritual practice during Lent.”

The Lent Destination joins Spotify’s existing Ramadan Hub, reflecting the platform’s commitment to supporting users across diverse faith traditions.

The Spotify Lent Destination is available globally starting today and will remain accessible throughout the Lenten season.

Users can access the destination directly through the Spotify app or by visiting Spotify Lent Destination.

