Spotify spotlights Afrobeats’ global boom with new playlist launch

Spotify says it has launched its new Global Afrobeats Playlist, amplifying the genre’s status as a global powerhouse.

In a statement on Thursday, it said the playlist celebrates a sound that has moved from the club to the charts and beyond, influencing global fashion, dance, and culture.

Spotify highlighted the genre’s global growth, driven by the passion and influence of listeners worldwide.

The platform noted that Afrobeats had seen a massive increase in Asia, with Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Thailand becoming major hotspots.

It said: “The numbers are staggering, with Indonesia experiencing a 4,530 per cent increase in Afrobeats streams between 2020 and 2025, followed by India with 1,650 per cent, the Philippines with 1,492 per cent, and Thailand with 1,370 per cent.

“Latin America has also seen remarkable growth, with a 183 per cent year-on-year increase in 2025.”

Spotify data also revealed a 135 percent growth in user-generated playlists featuring Afrobeats between 2020 and 2025.

According to the platform, this listener-driven movement highlights how fans are not just consuming music but curating, sharing, and exporting it worldwide.

Spotify said that Gen Z, with their appetite for new sounds, had made playlists their go-to for discovery.

It said: “Playlists like Hot Hits Naija, African Heat, and Gbedu have become global gateways for young Afrobeats listeners, reflecting the genre’s diverse energy.

“Hot Hits Naija alone has garnered over 20 million global plays.

“In Nigeria, the genre’s birthplace, playlists like Hot Hits Naija, Gbedu, and Street Energy capture the raw, street-driven pulse of youth culture.”

Benewaah Boateng, Spotify’s Senior Music Editor for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasised the platform’s role in celebrating fan-driven momentum.

Boateng said: “The launch of our Global Afrobeats Playlist isn’t about Spotify leading the charge, it’s about us following the fans.

“The new playlist is a nod to the fans who built this movement from the ground up and a green light for Afrobeats to keep climbing.”

