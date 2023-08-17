Spotify reveals 10 countries where Ayra Starr’s songs are  mostly streamed

Spotify, an online streaming platform, has revealed the top 10 countries where Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s songs were most streamed across the globe

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Okpala said Ayra Starr’s music were mostly streamed in the United States of America, France, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, South Africa and Kenya.

He said this was released to keep her fans abreast of how far her music had been embraced globally as she prepared for her first World Tour, tagged: “21: The World Tour,” in a nod to her current age.

According to him, the tour will span three continents: America, Africa and Europe, with the North America leg of the tour focusing on the United States and Canada, where most of her 2023 streams on Spotify are coming from.

The statement issued in Lagos said: “The top 10 countries streaming Ayra Starr’s songs according to Spotify are the United States of America, France, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, South Africa and Kenya.

“It therefore, makes sense that almost all these countries are part of the destinations listed on her tour.

“Ayra Starr is one of our Spotify RADAR alumni, and has proved that she is an exceptional musical talent and a unique voice in the music space among Gen Z’s.

ALSO READ:

“Her musical journey has been inspiring to watch.”

Okpala noted that Ayra Starr’s song: “Rush,” is popular in the USA, France, Malawi, Italy, Zimbabwe, UK, South Africa and Spain so the fans can definitely be sure it will be part of her set.

He said “Rush” also tops the list as her most exported song among listeners in the 18-35 age group and her most playlisted song.

He noted that earlier in the year, Ayra Starr released the song: “Sability,” which featured an interpolation from Awilo Longomba’s classic album, Coupé Bibamba.

He said the song ranked as her most streamed song in Nigeria, followed by Tiwa Savage’s “Stamina”, which featured her and Young Jonn.

According to Okpala, the love is not only limited to her recent releases as “Bloody Samaritan”, released in July 2021, is her second most playlisted song and also one of the top exported songs.

“Her other top exported songs were all features including hers and Omah Lay’s feature on Libianca’s People, Wizkid’s 2 Sugar and Mavins’ Overloading (OVERDOSE),” he said.