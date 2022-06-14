Spotify: Burna Boy, Post Malone, Davido, Asake lead Nigeria’s charts this week

Here’s what this week’s Spotify Charts have to say about Nigeria’s music scene.

Top Artists

On Top Artists charts this week, 1da Banton claims the biggest climber spot, moving 55 positions to #74. Niniola has the slot of the highest new entry at #178, while Burna Boy retained his ranking as the longest artist, with a 17-week run.

Top Songs

Last Last by Burna Boy has the most spots in Nigeria at #2. I Like You (A Happier Song)( with Doja Cat) by Post Malone and Doja Cat is the highest new entry on Top Songs at #36. Montego Bay by Naira Marley climbed an impressive 125 places to #54 to claim the biggest winner position, while Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) by Asake remained on the Top Songs charts for 17 weeks straight.

Top Albums

Twelve Carat Toothache by Post Malone ranked as the highest new entry this week on Top Albums at #1. Stoney (Deluxe) by Post Malone is the biggest winner, moving up by 40 slots to #82. WizKid’s Made in Lagos Deluxe Edition claims the most spots at #4 and has been on the Top Albums chart the longest with a 17-week streak.

Below is a breakdown of some of Nigeria’s most popular tracks, albums and artists this week:

Top 5 artists in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Burna Boy Post Malone Davido Asake Kizz Daniel

Top 5 tracks in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

PALAZZO by SPINALL & Asake Last Last by Burna Boy Overloading (OVERDOSE) by Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx, Boy Spyce Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Danie & Teknol Loving You by Zinoleesky

Top 5 albums in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week