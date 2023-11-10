Spotify, Barca launch short film highlighting intersection of music, football + Trailer, full film

In a celebration of the shared passions that ignite both African music and football enthusiasts globally, Spotify and FC Barcelona have collaborated to unveil an enthralling feature that emphasises the profound connection between music from the African continent and the Blaugrana spirit, showcasing how they unite, inspire and influence the lifestyles of countless fans worldwide.

Music and football have always had a dominant influence across various cultures, particularly in Africa.

Enthusiasts of the beautiful game share a special bond with music that transcend cultural and linguistic barriers, promoting a sense of belonging and community.

The film vividly portrays the strong African devotion to both football and music, from childhood attachments and growing interests, to the inspiration drawn from admired icons.

The hero film beautifully weaves the vibrant tapestry of African music with the essence and energy of FC Barcelona, showcasing their intertwined significance.

Filmed across Nigeria, South Africa and Spain, the film features Nigeria’s sensational singers: Teni and Odumodublvck, alongside South African talents: Pabi Cooper and Ch’cco.

The film also features Barcelona key first team players: Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and rising teenage star, Lamine Yamal, who are also of African descent.

Alejandro Balde, who recently visited Guinea Bissau, was born in Barcelona to Guinean and Dominican parents; Jules Kounde was born in Paris to a French mother and a Beninese father; and Yamal’s father is from Morocco and his mother is from Equatorial Guinea.

This film serves as a poignant reminder that African music and FC Barcelona encompass more than mere entertainment: they serve as expressions of human emotions, catalysts for societal unity, and sources of personal inspiration.

“The collaboration between Spotify and FC Barcelona underscores our joint commitment to inspire and connect individuals globally,” says Sithabile Kachisa, Spotify’s Head of Marketing, Sub-Saharan Africa. “It reinforces our dedication to bolstering the growth of African music and its role in our communities.”

Spotify’s data reveals an impressive 4,029 playlists in Africa with titles containing “football” or “soccer” and a staggering 48,835 “football” or “soccer” searches in Africa in 2023.

This shows the immense popularity of football and the deep-rooted connection that people on the continent have with this sport, as well as the significant role that music plays in enhancing sport’s experience.

The symbiotic relationship between African music and FC Barcelona is further captured through the recently launched Barça African Connect playlist merging the club’s essence with vibrant African music subcultures.

This playlist comprises top African tracks that resonate with FC Barcelona’s players: Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal, in their journey towards game day readiness.

The hero film by Spotify and FC Barcelona beautifully showcases how the vibrant melodies and rhythms of African music, intertwined with the spirit of FC Barcelona, consistently evoke heightened emotions and pay tribute to the stars who enrich our lives through their artistry and athleticism.

Watch the Spotify X FCB film here.